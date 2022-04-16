Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Compass Diversified by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

