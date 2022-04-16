CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 51,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 57,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

CompuMed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

