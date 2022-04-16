CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 51,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 57,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
CompuMed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMPD)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompuMed (CMPD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.