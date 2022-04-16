Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 1st

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after buying an additional 221,964 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

