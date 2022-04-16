Conflux Network Market Capitalization Achieves $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,445.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.78 or 0.07518133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00278602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.40 or 0.00851512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.46 or 0.00569804 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00358678 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

