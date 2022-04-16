CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of CONMED worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CONMED by 8.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,969,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,928,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

