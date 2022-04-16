Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.200-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STZ stock opened at $251.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.22. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,396.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,688.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.42.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

