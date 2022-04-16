Contrasting Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxbridge Re and Conifer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Conifer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re 83.77% 70.89% 64.31% Conifer -0.94% -33.32% -5.00%

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Conifer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $10.23 million 3.06 $8.56 million $1.49 3.65 Conifer $115.96 million 0.20 -$1.09 million ($0.11) -21.18

Oxbridge Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oxbridge Re beats Conifer on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Conifer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,600 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

