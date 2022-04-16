Contrasting Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) & Its Competitors

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Foghorn Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Foghorn Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foghorn Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Foghorn Therapeutics Competitors 6057 20594 42970 856 2.55

Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 89.76%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 98.17%. Given Foghorn Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Foghorn Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Foghorn Therapeutics $1.32 million -$101.32 million -5.34 Foghorn Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $238.35 million -1.83

Foghorn Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics. Foghorn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foghorn Therapeutics -7,681.58% -99.53% -35.42% Foghorn Therapeutics Competitors -4,347.25% -115.24% -11.41%

Volatility & Risk

Foghorn Therapeutics has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foghorn Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Foghorn Therapeutics competitors beat Foghorn Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It is developing FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader for BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel oncology therapeutics against a transcription factor target; and with Loxo Oncology to create novel oncology medicines. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

