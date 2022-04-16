Contrasting Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Sprinklr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Temenos and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A Sprinklr -23.17% -30.66% -12.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Temenos and Sprinklr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprinklr 0 4 6 0 2.60

Sprinklr has a consensus target price of $18.87, indicating a potential upside of 36.60%. Given Sprinklr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Temenos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Temenos and Sprinklr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sprinklr $492.39 million 7.17 -$111.47 million N/A N/A

Temenos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprinklr.

Summary

Sprinklr beats Temenos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Temenos (Get Rating)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions. It also offers Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product; Temenos Multifonds, a fund administration solution; Temenos SaaS solution that supports banks in various sectors and geographies; Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform that delivers digital transformation; and Temenos AI that provides frictionless customer experiences and automate processes. In addition, the company provides Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; and Temenos Regulatory Compliance, which is used to address fraud, remain compliant with regulations, and manage risk. Further, it provides retail and private banking, corporate and business banking, Islamic banking, wealth management, financial inclusion, mobile banking, consultancy and training services, and support services. Additionally, the company offers Temenos MarketPlace that enables customer to discover the fintech solutions to complement its Temenos software; and Temenos Developer Community, an open API catalogue that brings standardized out-of-the-box APIs to fast track innovation with online support and resources. Temenos AG has strategic collaborations with Vodeno Sp. z o.o and Aion S.A. to enhance Banking as a Service deployment in Europe. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

