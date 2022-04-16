Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.16% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $36,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $243,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.17 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

