Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 5,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.57.

COST stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $590.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,648. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $364.27 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $545.09 and its 200 day moving average is $523.24. The company has a market cap of $261.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

