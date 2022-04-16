Credit Suisse Group Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$66.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Emera and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CSFB increased their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Emera to C$60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.54.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE EMA opened at C$64.53 on Wednesday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$55.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.06. The stock has a market cap of C$16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2349946 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.