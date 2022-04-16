Credits (CS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.67 Million

Credits (CS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $38,545.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

