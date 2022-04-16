Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 422.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.63 ($5.51).

CRST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.99) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.54) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.08) to GBX 310 ($4.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.34) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Duncan Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($37,920.25). Also, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($13,604.38). Insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $13,194,000 in the last 90 days.

LON CRST traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 268.20 ($3.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,423,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,830. The firm has a market capitalization of £689.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.11). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 331.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

