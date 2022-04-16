Crowny Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Crowny has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $115,253.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.99 or 0.07526031 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,186.88 or 1.00049049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049316 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

