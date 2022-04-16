Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the March 15th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CPIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.37. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

