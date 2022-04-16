Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $220.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.33.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $195.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

