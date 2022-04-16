Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $83,512,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 136,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

