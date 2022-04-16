Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will post sales of $322.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $363.90 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 312.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 374,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

