Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DWAHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 121,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,983. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

