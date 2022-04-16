Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 591 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $387.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.67 and a 200-day moving average of $430.46. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $363.54 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.57.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.