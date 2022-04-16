Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 91,362 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 689,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

