Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $143.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.54. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OKTA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

