Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 114,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,237,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $112.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.