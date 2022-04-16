Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $136.69 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average of $124.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

