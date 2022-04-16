Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

