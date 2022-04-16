Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 630 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after buying an additional 596,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,744,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.32. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.