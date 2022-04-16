Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 8,560 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.72 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.