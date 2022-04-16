Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $75,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $57,038,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $22,568,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $18,228,000.

ZWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

ZWS opened at $35.48 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

