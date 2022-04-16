Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,794. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.29 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.