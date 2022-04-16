Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

NYSE FDS opened at $420.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

