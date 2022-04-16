Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VNO stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

