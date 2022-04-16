Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 30,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,431,000 after buying an additional 426,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

