Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.31 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,952 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

