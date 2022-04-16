Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,027 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in KLA by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after buying an additional 40,889 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in KLA by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.33.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $321.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

