Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 6,754 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,959,000 after buying an additional 126,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $137.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.54 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

