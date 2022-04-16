Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 6,945 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 62,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in TJX Companies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 106,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $62.71 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.