Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $3,228,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Datadog by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Datadog by 6,107.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

DDOG opened at $136.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $524,732.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,096 shares of company stock worth $60,289,609 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

