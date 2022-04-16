Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 173.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $190.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.48. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

