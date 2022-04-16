Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of AME opened at $127.05 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

