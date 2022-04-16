Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 17,912 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,912 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 662,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,612,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

