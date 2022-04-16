Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,580 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $344.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.68 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

