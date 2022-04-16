Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 707 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.92.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,060.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,097.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,244.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 627.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

