Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,033 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Datadog worth $41,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,880,000 after purchasing an additional 184,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Datadog by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,956,000 after purchasing an additional 269,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Datadog by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,665,000 after purchasing an additional 228,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $336,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,179,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 405,096 shares of company stock worth $60,289,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.71. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,943.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

