Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $223.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG opened at $136.04 on Thursday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.12 and a 200 day moving average of $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,096 shares of company stock valued at $60,289,609. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.