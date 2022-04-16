Datto (NYSE:MSP) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

MSP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Datto from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Datto from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.44.

NYSE:MSP opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. Datto has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $1,734,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 76,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,631,641.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $32,876.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,252 shares of company stock worth $12,643,235. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Datto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datto by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

