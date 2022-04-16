Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.98. 816,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,923. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,728,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

