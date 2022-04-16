DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.45. 500,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.