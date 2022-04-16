DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of DCC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29. DCC has a 52 week low of $74.93 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

