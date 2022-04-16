DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $35.18 Average PT from Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $36.65. 386,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

